Billy Oliva's Father's Day feast

Treat your dad like a king on Father's Day with this delicious menu from chef Billy Oliva.

Classic Delmonico-Style (Standard Rib-Eye, Bone-in Ribeye, or Fred Flintstone Ribeye)

Ingredients for Delmonico's steak

2 20 oz. Delmonico's Ribeye Steaks

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Grilled Romaine Wedge with Crumbled Blue Cheese, Bacon, & Heirloom Tomatoes

Ingredients for Salad

4 Hearts of Romaine Lettuce

1 Tablespoon of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Cup of Heirloom Tomatoes, Cut According to Size

? Cup of Jasper Hills Bayle Hazen Blue Cheese, Crumbled.

? Cup of Shaved Red Onion

Salt & Freshly Ground Pepper

Dressing Ingredients

? Cup of White Wine Vinegar

? Tablespoon of Dijon Mustard

? Cup of Olive Oil

1 Tablespoon of Raw Honey

1 Clove of Garlic, Minced

1 Tablespoon Shallots, Minced

? Cup Crumbled Blue Cheese

Salt & Freshly Ground Pepper

Dressing Preparation

1) Combine white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, raw honey, minced garlic, and minced shallots. Bowl mix with a fork to combine.

2) Slowly add the olive oil, season with salt & freshly ground pepper.

3) Add blue cheese crumbs and set aside.

Salad Preparation

1) Prepare grill on medium heat. Grill bacon until nice caramel brown color, remove from heat, let cool, and then dice.

2) Cut romaine lettuce into quarters, brush with olive oil, and then place on the grill, cut side down, for about 3 minutes until slightly charred.

3) Place on serving tray top with diced bacon, tomatoes, and shaved red onion. Drizzle vinaigrette over the top, and sprinkle with the blue cheese.

4) Season with salt & freshly ground pepper and serve.

Smoked Gouda Alaskan King Crab Mac ‘n' Cheese

Ingredients

1 Pound of Torchio Pasta

2 Tablespoons of Olive Oil

8 Tablespoons of Butter

2 Shallots, Finely Diced

4 Scallions, Sliced Thin on Bias

1 Cup of Small Red & Yellow Peppers, Diced & Mixed

4 Cloves of Garlic, Chopped

2 Bay Leaves

2 Tablespoons of Italian Parsley, Chopped

1 Tablespoon Thyme, Chopped

? Pound of Alaskan King Crab, Shelled & Cleaned

2 Cups of Milk

? Cup of Heavy Cream

3 Tablespoons of A-P Flour

Grated Nutmeg

? Cup Smoked Gouda

1 Cup of Parmigianino-Reggiano

1 Cup of Panko Crumbs

Salt & Freshly Ground Pepper

Directions

1) Bring large pot of salted water to boil. Then blanch pasta for about 5 minutes, shock drain, and set aside.

2) In a medium saucepan, heat oil and 2 tablespoons butter on medium flame. Add shallots, scallions, red & yellow peppers, garlic, and herbs. Season with salt and pepper and cook until vegetables soften.

3) Remove from heat, and gently fold crab into vegetable mixture, set aside.

4) In a saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons of butter over a low flame. Add flour and mix, look for a few minutes to make a roux.

5) Add the milk and heavy cream, then season with nutmeg, salt, and freshly ground pepper. Cook until it thickens and can coat the back of a spoon. Then, add the cheese and remove from the flame, mix until all cheese has melted into sauce.

6) Add pasta-crab-vegetable mix, and transfer into baking dish.

7) Toss panko crumbs with the remaining melted butter, and then use this mixture to form a crust on top of the baking dish, and sprinkle Parmesan on top.

8) Bake at 375°F until crust is golden brown, approximately 10 minutes.

9) Serve while bubbling.

Mixed Seafood Grill with Pierogies and Asparagus in a Roast Garlic Bacon Butter Sauce

Ingredients

1 Pound of Jumbo Shrimp

4 Lobster Tails

1 Large Bunch Asparagus (Trimmed and Peeled)

1 Cup of Roast Garlic Puree

1 Cup of Crumbled Bacon

1 Pound of Butter (Softened)

2 Tablespoons of Chopped Shallots

4 Tablespoons of Chopped Italian Parsley

2 Tablespoons of Chopped Thyme

2 Tablespoons of Grated Lemon Zest

? Cup of Olive Oil

Salt & Freshly Ground Black Pepper

2 (16-ounce) boxes of Mrs. T's Pierogies

Directions

1) Peel and devein shrimp. When clean, marinate with 1 tablespoon of chopped parsley, 1 tablespoon of roast garlic, puree 1 tablespoon of Olive oil with salt and pepper set aside.

2) Split lobster tails in half. Marinate with 1 tablespoon of chopped parsley, 1 tablespoon of roast garlic, puree 1 tablespoon of Olive oil with salt and pepper set aside.

3) In a large pot of boiling salted water, blanch and shock asparagus seasoned with salt and pepper along with 1 tablespoon of Olive oil.

4) In a separate pot of boiling salted water, blanch and shock pierogies seasoned with salt and pepper along with 1 tablespoon of Olive oil.

5) Mix the butter with the remaining garlic puree, crumbled bacon, and shallots. Then with the remaining herbs and lemon zest, season with salt and pepper set aside.

6) Place the lobster tails on the grill. Cook for approximately 8 minutes. Then add the shrimp to the grill, cook for approximately 4 minutes. Then, add the asparagus and the blanched pierogies back to the grill to heat through as everything is in bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of the garlic bacon butter and toss, arrange on a platter.