Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Viral
Published
Last Update November 3, 2016

Bill Murray celebrates Cubs' World Series' win, demands schools closed

By | Fox News
close
Bill Murray's tears of joyVideo

Bill Murray's tears of joy

Fox411: Comedian urges Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to let kids out of school after Cubs' historic World Series victory

Like many die-hard Cubs fans, Bill Murray has finally been rewarded for his allegiance to Chicago's lovable losers with the team's first World Series title since 1908.

The Chicago native has served as a sort of team mascot, following the Cubs though their playoff run. The actor threw his arm in the air as the Cubs notched the final out in the 10th inning to beat Cleveland 8-7 in Wednesday's deciding Game 7. His reactions and interviews following the game quickly went viral.

He later celebrated by swigging champagne with players in the Cubs' clubhouse and telling reporters trying to interview him to "relax a bit" before dousing the group with bubbly.

Murray tells ESPN that Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel will give the city's school kids the rest of the week off "if he's as good a mayor as he wants to be."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.