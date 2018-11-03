Bill Maher tears into Trump over caravan: 'Like a racist Paul Revere -- The migrants are coming!'

Comedian Bill Maher blasted President Trump on Friday night, accusing Trump of fearmongering about the migrant caravan.

The “Real Time with Bill Maher” host criticized the president's rhetoric over thousands of migrants fleeing violence and poverty in Central America.

“Trump is like a racist Paul Revere. ‘The migrants are coming! The migrants are coming!” Maher said. “He keeps calling it an invasion. Yes, an invasion of strollers.”

He also castigated Trump for statements he made about suspected mass shooter Robert Bowers, who allegedly killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue, and Cesar Sayoc Jr., who is suspected of sending several mail bombs to Democratic figures.

"He keeps complaining that the mail bombers and the synagogue shooter have hurt his election momentum," he said. "That's his gripe. 'These real attacks are taking attention away from my made-up attack. How's a guy supposed to stir up hatred for Democrats and Jews when all the media reports attacks on Democrats and Jews.'"