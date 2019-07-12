Bill Cosby celebrates 82nd birthday in prison with Bible quote

Bill Cosby is celebrating his 82nd birthday behind bars by quoting the Bible — and urging others to “man up & become men of valor.”

Social media accounts for the comedian-turned-convicted sex offender blasted out the head-scratching message Friday morning.

“I would like to thank all of my friends, supporters and family members for wishing me a Happy 82nd Birthday,” the post said.

BILL COSBY CALLS PRISON 'AN AMAZING EXPERIENCE,' SPOKESMAN SAYS

It goes on to claim that Cosby’s fellow inmates at SCI Phoenix, a maximum-security lockup in Pennsylvania, have asked him, “Mr. Cosby – is there anything special you would like for your birthday?”

“I politely replied that the greatest present for me is: 1 Corinthians 13:11 — When I was a child, I spake as a child, I understood as a child, I thought as a child: but when I became a man, I put away childish things.”

The message, which includes a photo of the fallen funnyman, ends with, “To all men… it’s a time to be Great Fathers, Great American Citizens & Great Husbands. Man Up & Become Men of Valor.”

It’s unclear who penned the post.

BILL COSBY APPEALS SEXUAL ASSAULT CONVICTION OVER ACCUSER TESTIMONIES

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year sentence after a jury found him guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

The former Pudding Pop pitchman — who has been accused of similar behavior by dozens of other women — was also designated a sexually violent predator and must register as a sex offender upon release.

He has appealed the conviction.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, Cosby’s social media pages sent out a bizarre Father’s Day message about making the holiday “a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose — strengthening our families and communities.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.