Bill Burr's controversial 2021 Grammys presentation sparks backlash from viewers on social media

Bill Burr caught some backlash on social media for jokes he made while presenting at the 2021 Grammys premiere ceremony.

The standup comedian was tapped by the Recording Academy to present some of the awards earlier in the night prior to the main broadcast. He took the stage to piano music to present a handful of awards to Latin artists and almost immediately began showcasing some of his notorious off-color humor.

"Was I the only one that wanted to kill himself during that piano solo? I bought a suit for this," he joked. "I thought I was going to be on TV. I'm such a moron. I'm losing so much money."

His distaste for classical music was ironic given that he was on stage to present a handful of music honors in the genre such as best choral performance, best classical instrument solo performance, best classical vocal album and best classical compendium. In addition, he was on hand to present awards in the categories for best Latin rock or alternative album, best regional Mexican music award and best tropical Latin album.

"The feminists are going nuts. Why is the cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff?" he joked in a mocking tone.

While presenting the award for best regional Mexican music, he mispronounced the name of the winner, Natalia Lafourcade.

"I can't say the name. The Grammy goes to Natalia Lafourcade. I will accept on behalf of her. If I butchered her name, I'm sorry. Natalia, you won."

Following his appearance, many took to Twitter to criticize the comedian for not taking his presenting duties seriously as well as taking him to task for some of his jokes.

"sorry to everyone on the tl/watching who’s been forced to learn who bill burr is, he’s been absolute garbage for years and i shook my head in bitter disbelief when i saw he was one of the presenters. further shows the grammys don’t *really* care at all about inclusivity/progress," one person tweeted.

"Like Bill burr can b funny sometimes I like his show on netflix but can his fans just admit that his jokes at the Grammys were just not... funny.........." another user wrote.

"i miss 10 minutes ago when i didn't know who bill burr was #GRAMMYs," a third user mocked.

"The @RecordingAcad needs to own up to this failure of selecting Bill Burr as a presenter. What a terrible choice. He clearly does not recognize how important this is for artists. If you can't get a presenter who gives a fck how do you expect anyone to take you seriously," another added.

However, the majority of the conversation surrounding Burr on Twitter were people defending him from criticism, noting that his time on the Grammys stage was indicative of his comedy style.

"Gonna be honest and say I blame the Grammys for the Bill Burr fiasco... his actions and words today are par for his course and maybe just shouldn’t have been a part of that moment. It was their choice to add him to a situation that didn’t need or require that kind of levity," one user tweeted.

"Bill Burr at the #Grammys was probably the highlight of my ENTIRE night," another wrote.

"Bill Burr actually made the Grammys semi relevant for a few minutes. They got what they wanted," a third added.

"Bill Burr is the only reason I even considered watching a 6 minute clip of the grammys. It was worth," someone else wrote.

Burr was on hand at the award show on Sunday because his most recent Netflix comedy special, "Paper Tiger," was nominated for best comedy album. He ultimately lost to Tiffany Haddish’s "Black Mitzvah."

The comedian recently spoke out in support of his "Mandalorian" co-star, Gina Carano, who was let go from her role as Cara Dune after facing some online backlash of her own.