‘Big Bang Theory’ star donates $5,000 to California anchor Chris Burrous' family

“The Big Bang Theory” star Kunal Nayyar donated $5,000 to the family of a California news anchor who was found dead just after Christmas.

On Sunday, Nayyar, 37, gave the largest-yet donation to a GoFundMe account to late KTLA morning anchor Chris Burrous' wife and 9-year-old daughter, TMZ reported.

KTTV host Gigi Graciette set up the fundraiser, which exceeded its $75,000 goal as of Wednesday morning.

Graciette wrote that the GoFundMe was established with Burrous' family's blessing.

KTLA reported that Burrous was reportedly found unresponsive at a Glendale, Calif., Days Inn on Dec. 27, 2018, after a man he was with called 911 and said Burrous was unconscious and possibly not breathing as the result of a potential overdose.

An official cause of death for the 43-year-old reporter has not yet been determined and toxicology reports are pending.

Burrous' sister, Rosemary Do Silverstein, set up a second GoFundMe account that raised over $30,000 of its $50,000 goal as of Wednesday, noting, “All funds will be used to help Mai take care of Isabella in the coming days, weeks, and months.”