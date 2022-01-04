Betty White was in 'great spirits' while filming tribute to fans just 10 days before her death: 'Very sweet'

Betty White was in "great spirits" and "excited" to do a video tribute for her fans, producer Steve Boettcher said.

Prior to her death , the beloved star was gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17.

As part of the celebration, she participated in a documentary special titled "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration," which would play in theaters across the country. Not only did the feature-length special mark what would become her final interview, but Boettcher revealed that she also filmed a video tribute to her fans just 10 days before her death that will accompany the special.

"She was great, she was funny, she was the adorable Betty White we all know and love," Boettcher told People magazine. "I mean, you see her, and you just can't help but love her, and she was amazing — just amazing."

BETTY WHITE'S GUEST APPEARANCE AS HERSELF ON 'THE ODD COUPLE' ALONGSIDE HUSBAND ALLEN LUDDEN RESURFACES

He went on to note the video was White's idea.

"She was really pointed too about talking to the fans and just saying how much love and admiration she has for them, and it's so sincere, she really meant it," he said. "And this was her idea to do this little video. It was not our idea, so I think that even makes it more special."

Boettcher shared that White "was excited about getting dressed up, too, and getting glammed up," and that the actress was "looking amazing."

"It's very, very sweet," he said.

Although the documentary was originally intended to be a birthday celebration for White, organizers quickly announced that they still intend to debut the special on Jan. 17. However, it will obviously be re-tooled a bit to be more of a celebration of her life and career. According to the Fathom Events page for the event, it has already been retitled to "Betty White: A Celebration."

