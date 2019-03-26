Bethenny Frankel reveals she threw water on sleeping ex, called his family 'white trash'

Bethenny Frankel once blasted her ex-husband as “white trash” — and doused him with water while he was sleeping, she admitted on the stand Monday.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star acknowledged her role in her increasingly hostile relationship with Jason Hoppy.

The former couple continued living together at their Hudson Street condo after Frankel filed for divorce in January 2013.

BETHENNY FRANKEL IS HAVING TROUBLE MENTALLY RECOVERING FROM NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCE

“You called him white trash, correct?” probed Hoppy’s lawyer Robert Wallack on the fourth day of their child custody hearing in Manhattan Supreme Court.

“I think I called his family that,” she replied.

Wallack then made her read an old transcript from a 2014 hearing in the long-running case, when she testified that she called him “white trash” after he claimed to have found an “investor” to bankroll his divorce fight.

“You called him white trash?” Wallack repeated.

“Yes,” she finally admitted.

BETHENNY FRANKEL REVEALS NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCE TRIGGERED BY 'RARE FISH ALLERGY'

In the 2014 hearing, Frankel said she splashed a snoozing Hoppy with water when she “cracked.”

In court Monday, however, she appeared to minimize that behavior.

“Well, I threw water at him, but I don’t know if he was sleeping,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Frankel and Hoppy share joint custody of their 8-year-old daughter Bryn but the reality TV star is fighting for extra time with the girl, as well as sole decision-making power.

“I have tried everything to collaborate and work in the best interest of my daughter. What is best for Bryn is to have a rational person who is making good decisions,” she testified earlier in the day.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.