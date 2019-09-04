Beth Stern reveals breast cancer scare: 'I was a nervous wreck'

Beth Stern is breathing a sigh of relief.

The wife of radio personality Howard Stern disclosed Tuesday she had come through a breast cancer scare and encouraged other women to get yearly mammograms.

Stern, 47, posted an update about her health on Instagram.

“I went in for an annual mammogram 6 months ago and they found 1/2 inch growth that needed to be rechecked in 6 months,” she wrote. “Today [Tuesday] was my recheck and it didn’t increase in size. I was a nervous wreck for the past 6 months. A very dear friend of mine recently had a double mastectomy so this was extra sensitive.”

"Mine fortunately hasn’t grown and is just a Fibroadenoma," Stern continued.

“I just want to tell all of you amazing women out there..get your yearly mammograms,” she said. “… i think you are all important and worthy and want you to be here as long as you can… love you all. #loveourboobies #ourmenlovethemtoo."

Stern's husband revealed earlier this year that he'd had his own health scare.

The 65-year-old broadcasting legend stated in his book, "Howard Stern Comes Again," that doctors had found a growth on his kidney which turned out to be a non-cancerous cyst.