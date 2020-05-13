The best TV comedies streaming on Hulu in their entirety

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

If there are two things everyone always needs, it’s a good laugh and a good show to binge-watch.

As streaming services continue to pop up offering both new shows and a back-catalog of older content, it can be hard to pick your next big TV comedy obsession.

At the end of a long day of work or handling kids, there’s no bigger time waster than having to scroll through an endless library of content trying to pick what’s going to relax and entertain you. Fortunately, Hulu is here to help with a myriad of great and hilarious TV shows that users can watch from start to finish. Although they may no longer be airing new episodes, these shows are still laugh-out-loud TV, regardless.

To help cure your binge-watching indecision, below is a rundown of just some of the best sleeper comedy hits available on the platform that you can stream in their entirety right now:

‘King of the Hill’

From the Emmy-winning mind of Mike Judge, the creator of hits like “Beavis and Butt-Head” and “Silicon Valley,” comes “King of the Hill.”

The animated series ran from an impressive 13 seasons from 1997 until 2010. It follows the Hill family as its patriarch, the ever-responsible and even-keeled Hank, desperately tries to live a normal, quiet life in their small town of Arlen, Texas. He’s joined by his wife, a substitute Spanish teacher and boggle champion named Peggy, his son, the peculiar and uncoordinated Bobby, and his niece, the somewhat airheaded Luanne.

Each episode presents a new slice-of-life of the typical American family as they wrap their heads around pop culture phenomena, their borderline insane neighbors and various other eccentric distractions to Hank’s image of a good life selling propane and propane accessories.

The show won an Emmy award in its third season and will no doubt allow viewers to get lost in the various adventures of the Hill family as they put a Texas spin on the problems of the day.

‘Frasier’

In what was originally a way for “Cheers” fans to not feel as bad about the hit sitcom’s end in 1993, the spinoff “Frasier” quickly took on a life of its own and became its very own long-running and beloved series.

The sitcom follows the character of Frasier Crane as he ditches his favorite bar in Boston to go back home to Seattle so that his disabled former police detective father can move in with him at the behest of his brother, Niles. Martin Crane is not the high-brow wine and opera enthusiast that his boys are. He’s a blue-collar, beer-drinking everyman who loves his sons but hates everything they like.

When he’s not at home, Frasier is on the radio dishing out psychological advice to troubled people who call in, opening every call with his famous catchphrase, “I’m listening.”

It’s hard to list a sitcom from the early 90s in which the humor holds up and doesn’t immediately feel trite or dated. However, “Frasier,” which ran for 11 seasons between 1993 and 2004, is definitely at the top of that very small list.

‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’

For those who want a bit more of a throwback when it comes to their next TV sitcom binge, the classic show “The Dick Van Dyke Show” should satisfy you.

Featuring an all-star cast of classic comedy actors like Rose Marie, Mary Tyler Moore, Richard Deacon, Morey Amsterdam and, of course, Dick Van Dyke, the show remains one of the most enduring sitcoms to ever grace the small screen.

Those who tune in will be introduced to Rob Petrie, the head writer of a comedy/variety show called “The Alan Brady Show.” When he’s not crafting jokes at the office, he comes home to his wife Laura and son Ritchie, which is often less relaxing than his work life.

During its five-season run on television from 1961 to 1966, it was nominated for several Emmy Awards, ultimately winning an impressive 15. This sitcom is perfect for the whole family, even youngsters who may need a brief education on where the sitcoms they know and love today got their start.

‘The League’

Unlike “The Dick Van Dyke” show, FX’s “The League” is significantly less family-friendly, but just as hilarious and binge-worthy.

The show follows six successful friends living in Chicago who, each year, engage in a fantasy football league. However, unlike your standard group of guys obsessed with football, they take the winner and loser of their precious league very seriously. Therefore, as the season goes on, they become more and more desperate to do whatever it takes to gain a win of each other.

What makes the show unique over other sitcoms is the fact that its all-star cast, consisting of comedy actors like Mark Duplass, Stephen Rannazzisi, Nick Kroll, Paul Scheer, Jon Lajoie, Katie Aselton, Jason Mantzoukas and more, were tasked with improvising a majority of the episodes based on nothing but a rough outline.

The show ran for seven seasons between 2009 and 2015, making it the perfect time investment for the ultra-competitive sports fans among your household.

‘Seinfeld’

Largely considered one of the best sitcoms of the 1990s, networks have been trying to recreate the success of "Seinfeld" ever since it took its final bow in 1998 after premiering in 1989.

For those unfamiliar, the show follows the exploits of four less-than-polite New Yorkers whose limited tolerance for inconveniences or other people often forces them to struggle with everyday things like dating, work, family and coexisting in a large city.

Based largely on the comedy of acclaimed standup comedian Jerry Seinfeld, the show has been praised in the past as being, essentially, about nothing. Each episode takes a new slice-of-life for these characters, played by household names Michael Richards, Julia-Louis Dreyfus and Jason Alexander, and gives them a new reason to be annoyed.

With nine seasons under its belt, it’s the perfect way to eat up the hours in the day where you’re looking to say goodbye to your everyday life and join theirs in New York City.