Bernie Marsden, former Whitesnake guitarist, dead at 72

Bernie Marsden, original guitarist of the British rock band Whitesnake, has died. He was 72.

Marsden died on Thursday with his wife and daughters by his side, his family confirmed in a statement.

"On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden," a statement read on his Instagram page.

"Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia, by his side. Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording new songs until the end."

A cause of death has not been revealed.

The English hard rock band formed in London in 1978. Marsden was a former guitarist for Whitesnake and played with the original band members frontman David Cloverdale, drummer Dave Dowie, bassist Neil Murray and guitarist Mick Moody.

Marsden was born in Buckingham in 1951 and got his start in rock ‘n’ roll with the band UFO in 1972 before performing with Whitesnake from 1978 until 1982. The musician was part of several bands during his career, including Alaska and Moody Marsden Band.

During his time with Whitesnake, Marsden was listed as a co-writer on the band’s popular track "Here I Go Again."

The band’s biggest single topped the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in October 1987 and spent 28 total weeks on the tally. Marsden also co-wrote "Fool for Your Loving," which hit No. 37 on the Hot 100 in 1989, according to Billboard.

While Marsden was part of Whitesnake, he was involved with the rock band’s first five albums — "Trouble," "Lovehunter," "Ready an’ Willing," "Come an’ Get It" and "Saints & Sinners."

The legendary rocker went on to release several solo albums, including "And About Time Too," "Look at Me Now" and most recently "Trios" in 2022.