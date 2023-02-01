Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor were a 'rebound relationship' before marriage: 'We weren't taking it seriously'

Before marriage, children, and a marital separation, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor were just each other's rebounds.

"We were both each others, I would say, like sort of rebound relationship," Taylor revealed on her podcast, "Hey Dude…The 90s Called!" podcast, where Stiller appeared as a guest.

"We weren't taking it seriously, for sure," Stiller confirmed.

"We were having fun," Taylor said with a laugh. "And you got to New York…and you called me a couple days later and you said, ‘Wanna Come to New York and hangout?' And I ended up going and staying the entire summer."

BEN STILLER AND CHRISTINE TAYLOR ARE BACK TOGETHER AFTER 2017 SEPARATION: 'WE'RE HAPPY ABOUT THAT'

"Aw, which was great," Stiller affirmed.

The "Zoolander" actor previously explained that the couple met while filming the defunct pilot "Heat Vision Jack," with Jack Black and Owen Wilson.

"Christine was cast reluctantly by me as the um, ‘hot sheriff' - she was like the sexy sheriff," Stiller explained, who was directing the pilot episode.

"We had a fun time making the show, and Christine and I connected."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Stiller then revealed how he got to the point of proposing – and why it involved a funeral.

"I guess we got engaged, around when I was shooting "Meet the Parents," right," Stiller asked his wife of 22 years.

"That was sort of the life imitating art moment, it was really, you were sort of planing a proposal to me while you were shooting, unbeknownst to me, while you were shooting 'Meet the Parents,'" Taylor explained.

The 2000 movie is about the hilarity that ensues when Stiller's character Greg tries to gain the approval of his girlfriend's parents, played by Robert De Niro and Blythe Danner, in anticipation of proposing.

"You wanted to find a time to ask my dad, and tell my dad about it," Taylor recalled of the sequence of events.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unfortunately for Stiller, the opportunity presented itself at a less than celebratory time.

"It was at your grandfather's funeral," he shared.

Luckily for the couple, everything worked out, as they got married in 2000.

In 2017, the couple separated, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo got back together, with Stiller telling Esquire at the time, "We’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us."