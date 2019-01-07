Bella Thorne shares old images of herself looking incredibly thin, admits struggle to keep weight

Bella Thorne is opening up about her stress and body image in a revealing Instagram post showing her incredibly thin frame from two years ago.

The star posted a trio of images that she says were from 2016 and 2017, a time when she was particularly stressed and having trouble eating and gaining weight. The images show the 21-year-old looking incredibly thin, with her rib bones showing in some of the photos.

The star posted the images along with a lengthy caption that explained the struggle she’s had with her body image for more than a year.

“This was taken at the end of 2016?-2017? 2018 was about getting my health back...this is what I look like when I’m stressed.... when I’m stressed it’s hard for me to work up an appetite..I’m all about being yourself loving your body yada yada but these photos they make me not love anything about it,” she wrote. “Looking back on these times and what this biz, and movies and life can do to you and everything along with that. But you know I look at this picture and I’m also proud.”

She went on to note that, in the past year, she’s gained back all of her weight “and more.”

“I feel good but I do feel like I need to get back in the gym so I can be healthier in general. Eating the right things (double quarter pounders not included) so my body has the energy it needs to keep moving forward.. keep moving forward,” she concluded.

The star previously opened up about her body image issues after the cancellation of her Freeform series “Famous in Love.” She alleged in October that the network called her fat before pulling the plug on her show after just two seasons.