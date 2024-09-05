'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' star Michael Keaton plans to start using his real name

Michael Keaton's name isn't really Michael Keaton.

The "Batman" star chose to use a different last name as he became famous.

Keaton grabbed roles in "Night Shift," "Mr. Mom" and "Beetlejuice" in the 1980s before 1989's "Batman" pushed him into superstardom.

"I was looking through – I can’t remember if it was a phone book," Keaton, now 72, recalled in an interview with People magazine. "I must’ve gone, ‘I don’t know, let me think of something here.’ And I went, ‘Oh, that sounds reasonable.’"

Keaton wanted to use the hybrid name for the credits of his latest directing project, "Knox Goes Away," but "forgot."

"I said, ‘Hey, just as a warning, my credit is going to be Michael Keaton Douglas.’ And it totally got away from me," he told the outlet. "And I forgot to give them enough time to put it in and create that. But that will happen."

The actor has an upcoming project, "Goodrich," which is in post-production.

It's unclear whether Keaton will use Michael Keaton Douglas for the credits.

Keaton discovered his knack for entertaining at a young age.

"I was always entertaining. Because when you’re the youngest, you have a built-in audience. And they were receptive," the "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" actor explained. "I realized I could make people laugh and get out of trouble or get into trouble."

However, the Golden Globe winner didn't pursue acting until after he dropped out of Kent State University.

Keaton's strategy for prolonged Hollywood success? Don't panic.

"I never panic," he told GQ. "If you get desperate, you're f---ed. Don't ever get desperate. You can get insecure and nervous, and go, ‘Wow, boy, I'm not doing so great right now.’ But when you get desperate, you're dead."

