Tweet about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby leads to BBC broadcaster's dismissal

BBC broadcaster Danny Baker was fired from BBC Radio 5 Live due to his “stupid unthinking gag” regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn son, the news organization announced Thursday.

Baker, 61, tweeted a photo of a couple holding hands along with a chimpanzee in a suit and wrote, “Royal Baby leaves hospital.” Markle’s mother is African American. The tweet has since been deleted.

The broadcaster apologized for the photo in another tweet.

“Once again. Sincere apologies for the stupid unthinking gag pic earlier. Was supposed to be joke about Royals vs circus animals in posh clothes but interpreted as about monkeys & race, so rightly deleted. Royal watching not my forte. Also, guessing it was my turn in the barrel,” he wrote.

Later, Baker tweeted, “Just got fired from BBC Radio 5 Live. For the record – it was red sauce. Always.”

The BBC wrote in a statement that the broadcaster’s tweet “goes against the values we as a station aim to embody.”

"Danny's a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us,’ the BBC said in a statement, calling the tweet a “serious error of judgement.”

Baker attacked the network in a follow-up tweet.

“The call to fire me from BBC Radio 5 Live was a masterclass of pompous faux-gravity. Took a tone that said I actually meant that ridiculous tweet and the BBC must uphold blah blah blah. Literally threw me under the bus. Could hear the suits knees knocking. #F---em,” he wrote.

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed the world their baby son and revealed baby Sussex’s name as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.