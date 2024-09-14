Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

‘Baywatch’ star Carmen Electra says she was ‘homeless’ before rise to fame: ‘Lot of struggling’

The 1990s sex symbol admitted she was 'very shy' in the beginning of her Hollywood career

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

"Baywatch" actress Carmen Electra didn’t have a place to call home before reaching worldwide fame. 

Electra, 52, revealed she was homeless before getting her big break in Hollywood. 

"I was homeless in L.A., I’m not from a rich family or anything like that," she shared during 90s Con, according to People magazine.

FORMER ‘BAYWATCH’ STAR CARMEN ELECTRA REFLECTS ON HER RISQUÉ LOOKS FROM ‘90S: ‘IT WAS SHOCKING'

Baywatch, Carmen Electra

"Baywatch" actress Carmen Electra didn’t have a place to call home before reaching worldwide fame.  (Getty Images)

"I knew where I needed to be in N.Y. or L.A. So, there was a lot of struggling, and I didn’t really know what I was going to do. But I just started to try things and come out of my shell really. So that’s the beginning."

Despite Electra being a 1990s sex symbol, she admitted she was "very shy" at the start of her career. 

CARMEN ELECTRA REFLECTS ON POSING FOR PLAYBOY, BEING A SEX SYMBOL: ‘I’M NOT SHY AT ALL ANYMORE’

She continued to open up about how she was discouraged in the beginning about pursuing a career in Hollywood. 

"I would not want to go into auditions, I’d leave and say everyone’s so pretty, I can’t do this, I can’t memorize anything," Electra added. 

Carmen Electra

Despite Electra being a 1990s sex symbol, she admitted she was "very shy" at the start of her career.  (Photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage for Playboy Enterprises)

"I felt like trying things and meeting some good people on the way that helped me."

Electra, who was born with the name Tara Leigh Patrick, grew up in Cincinnati and trained professionally as a dancer with hopes of touring as a "backup dancer for Janet Jackson." 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She was recording demos with Capitol Records when she caught the eye of Prince, who was putting together an all-girl group.

Electra said Prince "discovered" her and changed her name. Prince additionally asked her to tour with him in Europe. 

Carmen Electra walks red carpet wearing sparkling rhinestone bikini bra top and silk skirt

Electra went on to star in dozens of film and television roles, including the "Scary Movie" film franchise, "Starsky & Hutch" and "Cheaper by the Dozen 2." (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"With his support I got a tad bit more confident and just tried things and tried to keep that in mind with all my insecurities that I still have."

The OnlyFans model admitted she's been on the cover of more than 150 magazines, but never earned the Playmate status on Playboy despite posing for the coveted publication a number of times. 

Carmen Electra joins OnlyFans

The OnlyFans model admitted she's been on the cover of more than 150 magazines, but never earned the Playmate status on Playboy despite posing for the coveted publication a number of times.  (Carmen Electra)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Electra went on to star in dozens of film and television roles, including the "Scary Movie" film franchise, "Starsky & Hutch" and "Cheaper by the Dozen 2." Her arguably most recognizable role was Lani McKenzie on "Baywatch."

"Baywatch" was originally on air for 10 years. In 1999, after the series ended, the show was rebooted as "Baywatch: Hawaii," which ran for two years.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending