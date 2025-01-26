'Bachelorette' star's husband diagnosed with thyroid cancer

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's husband, Kevin Manno, was diagnosed with a form of thyroid cancer.

The "Bachelorette" star appeared alongside her husband in a video shared on Instagram, where they not only discussed his diagnosis, but also encouraged fans to share their own experiences of navigating through thyroid cancer.

Manno, a radio and TV host, revealed he was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer after doctors found two "malignant spots on his right side," in addition to possible cancer in a lymph node.

"We found out recently that @kevinmanno has Papillary Thyroid Cancer. Thankfully it’s a very treatable cancer," she captioned a video. "He has 2 malignant spots on his right side and it appears it is also in one lymph node, but we won’t know for sure until his surgery."

FORMER ‘BACHELORETTE’ STAR LEFT ‘CUTTHROAT’ HOLLYWOOD FOR ‘QUIET’ FAMILY LIFE IN NASHVILLE

She added, "Please share any experiences you have with thyroid cancer, and we are specifically curious about stories related to whether or not you or someone you know had their full thyroid or half of it removed with the cancer only on one side. If the surgeon gets in there and determines the whole thing has to be removed regardless, we will of course move forward with that. But going into the surgery, he has a choice to be aggressive or leave half if possible."

JAMES VAN DER BEEK THANKS HIS DAD FOR ‘LIFE-SAVING’ SUPPORT DURING CANCER BATTLE

In a joint video shared on Instagram, Kevin said, "We always try to be very open and honest with you. We're open books with our lives. We want to give you guys a quick update on something that's happening over here in the Manno family, but I'm not stressing about it.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"I know that Ali shared this recently that I had to go in for a scan, a biopsy, and then like a CT scan, and it came back that I do have thyroid cancer, but I'm not freaking out. It's all good."

"Eventually, it got into a lymph node," Ali said before Kevin added, "Which is still easy to remedy."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"We don't want to downplay what cancer is and what it means to so many people," Ali said.

"The prognosis is very good. You say positive or negative, I don't know. But it looks good," Kevin said before adding that he's hopeful for a Feb. 10 surgery date. "We're gonna knock it out and it will be behind us."

"I kind of say Kevin's too positive about it," Ali admitted. "That's where I need my mind to be," Kevin said. "I'm not supposed to be stressed, you know?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The former Hallmark Channel star said her husband's diagnosis did change their perspective on life, though. "Enjoy every day. Hug your kids, hug your family," Kevin added.

Fedotowsky-Manno, 40, first found fame as a contestant on Season 14 of "The Bachelor," before returning one year later as the star of season six of the popular dating competition series, "The Bachelorette."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP