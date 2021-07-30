'Bachelorette' star Katie Thurston responds to criticism over lingerie photo: 'I'm not ashamed of my body'

"Bachelorette" star Katie Thurston slammed an internet troll who came at her over a lingerie photo.

Thurston, 30, posted a photo to her Instagram on Thursday of herself posing on a bed wearing a lacy black bra and matching underwear.

"Really, why do you feel like this is appropriate? Save this for your husband not the whole world," a critic commented on the pic.

The reality TV star, a feminist who openly talks about vibrators and sex, quickly shot down the troll, defending her right to post the snap.

"Are you talking about my torso? Should I also avoid swimming pools and beaches?" she asked, adding, "I’m not ashamed of my body. I celebrate it."

The troll was not alone in the comments, with another writing, "Imagine crying about being sexually assaulted and you post this," followed by laughing emojis.

Thurston, who was sexually assaulted at the age of 20, responded, "Your comment is saying that my body caused the sexual assault instead of the [sic] placing blame on the person who actually committed the act. And this is what’s wrong with our society. Did my body cause him to forget what consent means?"

Thurston’s fans quickly hopped to her defense.

"Amen. I have ALWAYS not understood WHY it is perfectly fine for us to strip down to our bikinis when underwear and bras are the exact same thing, but somehow illicit?!" one person wrote.

"She looks incredible and she’s confident in herself and body. As a woman, you should lift another woman up for that," another wrote, adding, "@Katiethurston keep shinning [sic] babe! Your confidence is inspiring to others more than you know!"

"@Katiethurston get em!!! You look amazing and there’s nothing wrong with showing your body off if you’re feeling confident!" someone added.

Thurston is starring in the ABC series’ current, 17th season. She first appeared in the franchise as a contestant on Season 25 of "The Bachelor" with Matt James.

