'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe is freezing her eggs

Kaitlyn Bristowe is "taking control" of her future.

The former Bachelorette" star's fiance, Shawn Booth, took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet snap of his ladylove, boasting about how proud he was of her decision to freeze her eggs.

"Always impressed by her strength & courage, but even more so after these past few weeks! Very proud of her for taking control of our future and continuing to empower others!," Booth wrote alongside a cute snap of the two. "#ovaeggfreezing (and it doesn't hurt when you have the best nurse & friend out there @whitb624!!)."

Bristowe hasn't been shy about her journey to freezing her eggs, taking to Twitter last week to reveal why she made the decision.

"I'm freezing my eggs. And giving them to Whitney [Bischoff] and Ova to babysit," she wrote in response to a fan asking why she met up with her former "Bachelor" co-star.

"I'm taking control of my future! As a woman there's always pressure to have babies, and this puts my mind at ease for when I'M ready," she added.

Bristowe isn't the only one taking advantage of Bischoff's services. Former "Bachelorette" star Andi Dorfman and "Bachelor in Paradise" alum Carly Waddell also took to social media to share that they're freezing their eggs.

ET caught up with Bristowe last month, when she opened up about having kids with Booth in the future, and why the two of them make a successful "Bachelor" couple.

"We spend every second of every day together," she explained. "I'm like, 'How?' We must really love each other, because I wouldn't be able to fake that. He is my best friend and he just happens to be extremely attractive, so it all just worked out."

"Our house that we just got has five bedrooms, which is insane, my baby meter is out of control," she confessed. "But I mean, we just love our dog, and right now that's enough for us, but I'll tell you, if I found out I was pregnant tomorrow, I would not be mad."