Former 'Bachelorette' contestant Jason Tartick was hit by a car while walking his dog: 'We are lucky boys'

Former "Bachelorette" contestant Jason Tartick revealed he was hit by a car while walking his dog, Pinot, in an Instagram video on Monday.

Tartick shares the dog with fiancée and former "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe. The reality star said the accident happened while he and Bristowe were walking their two dogs over the weekend.

"We get the [green light] to walk. We go to walk, and boom. A car comes flying in hot," Tartick recounted in the video. "Sees us, hits the brakes and cranks me. Absolutely cranks me. It was a red light. The guy should've stopped and he blew through it and made a right-hand turn."

"I don't know what angel was looking over us," he added. "I don't know who was watching our backs."

Despite the driver being "apologetic," Tartick admitted he was "pissed" at the time.

"I was so pissed, I slammed the hood. I had some choice words. The guy was apologetic," Tartick said. "He stopped and was worried. I just took off. I'm like, 'I'm out of here.' I panicked."

Tartick confirmed that neither he or the dog were injured in the accident.

"I've never been hit by a car before. Can check that off the list," he said. "And thank God, thank God nothing happened to [Pinot]. And thank God all that happened to me was a little bruise. We are lucky boys."

Tartick proposed to Bristowe in May. The two began dating in 2019 after each appearing on different series of "The Bachelor" franchise.