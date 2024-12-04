Axl Rose settles sexual assault lawsuit with former model as singer continues to deny allegations

Axl Rose settled a sexual assault lawsuit filed last year by former model Sheila Kennedy, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

Details surrounding the settlement were not disclosed. Kennedy, a former Penthouse "Pet of the Year," claimed Rose assaulted her in a New York hotel room shortly after they met at a nightclub in 1989.

"As I have from the beginning, I deny the allegations. There was no assault," the Guns N' Roses lead singer told Fox News Digital. His attorney, E. Danya Perry, echoed similar statements, "Mr. Rose has suffered greatly from this lawsuit, and I am pleased that he will now be able to move on with his life."

Representatives for Kennedy did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Kennedy's claim was filed the day before the New York Adult Survivors Act expired in 2023, which allowed sexual assault survivors to file lawsuits against alleged abusers after the statute of limitations runs out.

In the suit, Kennedy claimed the "Paradise City" singer used his "fame, status, and power as a celebrity and performer in the music industry to gain access to manipulate, control, and violently sexually assault Kennedy."

Rose — whose full name is William Bruce Rose, Jr. — allegedly invited Kennedy back to his hotel room for a party with his friend, David Andrew "Riki" Rachtman, but wouldn't allow Kennedy's friend because she wasn't "hot enough" for his taste, per documents.

"Kennedy apologized to her friend and joined Rose, Rachtman, and another model, invited by Rachtman, to go from the nightclub to Rose’s luxury suite at a hotel on Central Park West," the complaint stated. Once in the hotel room, additional acquaintances joined the party, and "Rose provided cocaine, champagne, and alcohol to his guests in the suite."

"The party was in full swing and there were many people in the suite. Eventually, Rose told Rachtman to clear the suite of everyone except Kennedy and the other model, and Rachtman did so," docs said. Kennedy became "uncomfortable" witnessing Rose having "sex with the other model."

"Rose was aggressive in a way that appeared painful for the model. The encounter quickly became not just uncomfortable but disturbing," the complaint said. Rachtman and Kennedy went down the hallway into a back bedroom to talk when, suddenly, she claimed to have heard "objects being thrown and the sound of glass shattering." She also claimed to hear Rose screaming at the other model, and was warned by Rachtman, "It's going to get bad."

Kennedy then allegedly heard Rose "storming down the hallway" toward them, and upon seeing Kennedy, Rose screamed at her, "What the f--- are you doing here?" She claimed Rose grabbed her by her robe and "knocked her to the floor in the hallway."

"While Kennedy was still on the ground, Rose grabbed her by the hair and dragged her across the suite back to his bedroom," the lawsuit stated. "This was very painful for Kennedy and caused her knees to bleed from scraping on the rug."

Rose allegedly "tied Kennedy's hands behind her back" with pantyhose nearby and then "sexually assaulted Kennedy." The lawsuit stated, "Rose’s sexual abuse of Kennedy had lifelong emotional, physical, psychological, and financial impacts on Kennedy’s life."

Kennedy claimed she was "diagnosed with anxiety and depression" due to the assault. She also said her career has suffered.

Rose's lawyer, Alan S. Gutman, said in a previous statement provided to Fox News Digital, "Simply put, this incident never happened. Notably, these fictional claims were filed the day before the New York State filing deadline expires. Though he doesn’t deny the possibility of a fan photo taken in passing, Mr. Rose has no recollection of ever meeting or speaking to the Plaintiff, and has never heard about these fictional allegations prior to today."