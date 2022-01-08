Marilyn Bergman, award-winning lyricist, dead at 93

Marilyn Bergman, known for her song lyrics, has died at the age of 93, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning lyricist passed away at 1:15 AM Pacific Time on Saturday at her home with her husband Alan Bergman and her daughter Julie by her side. The cause of death was respiratory failure.

Bergman's death was not COVID-19 related.

Bergman is survived by her husband, their daughter and son-in-law Julie Bergman and iLan Azoulai along with her granddaughter, Emily Sender.

SIDNEY POITIER, OSCAR-WINNING ACTOR, DEAD AT 94

The lyricist was highly decorated in terms of awards, receiving three Academy Awards, four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards and others throughout her career.

The Bergmans, who married in 1958, were among the most enduring, successful and productive songwriting partnerships, specializing in introspective ballades for film, television and the stage that combined the romance of Tin Pan Alley with the polish of contemporary pop.

They worked with some of the world’s top melodists, including Marvin Hamlisch, Cy Coleman and Michel Legrand, and were covered by some of the world’s greatest singers, from Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand to Aretha Franklin and Michael Jackson.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The two won Oscars for the songs "The Windmills of Your Mind," "The Way We Were" and for the score of Yentl. The Bergmans were nominated a total of 16 times.

Bergman spoke to The Huffington Post about writing songs back in 2013.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If one really is serious about wanting to write songs that are original, that really speak to people, you have to feel like you created something that wasn’t there before — which is the ultimate accomplishment, isn’t it?" Bergman told the outlet. "And to make something that wasn’t there before, you have to know what came before you."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.