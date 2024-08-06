Arrest made in Matthew Perry death investigation

At least one arrest has been made in connection to the death of Matthew Perry.

Charges are expected to be announced at a press conference later this morning in Los Angeles.

The "Friends" star died on Oct. 28 after an apparent drowning in a hot tub at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. He was 54.

CHARLIE SHEEN'S EX CONNECTED TO MATTHEW PERRY DEATH INVESTIGATION: REPORT

Los Angeles Police Department officials previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that the department was still actively working on the investigation

"The Department has an open and ongoing investigation into Matthew Perry‘s death," authorities said.

When Fox News Digital asked about the status of the investigation, the U.S. Attorney's Office responded, "no comment."

Los Angeles Police Capt. Scot Williams said in an email that the department was working with the DEA and U.S. Postal Inspection Service to determine why Perry had so much ketamine in his system when he died in October, The Associated Press reported.

MATTHEW PERRY DEATH INVESTIGATION NEARS CONCLUSION, ‘MULTIPLE PEOPLE’ SHOULD BE CHARGED: REPORT

Perry's autopsy results, which were released in December, detected trace amounts of ketamine in his stomach. His death was listed due to the "acute effects of ketamine."

Other conditions that contributed to his death included "coronary artery disease, buprenorphrine effects," the report said. "Prescription medications and loose pills" were found at the residence.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, fentanyl were all not detected (negative)," the autopsy revealed.

"The exact method of intake in Mr. Perry's case is unknown," the report stated.

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic drug with "established medical and surgical uses," the autopsy detailed. Perry reportedly received "ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His last known treatment was more than one week prior to his death, but the medical examiner determined "the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less."

No foul play was suspected, and no illegal drugs were reportedly found at the scene. Perry was laid to rest Nov. 3 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The Associated Press attributed to this report.