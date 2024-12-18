Arnold Schwarzenegger transforms into Santa for 1st movie in 5 years

Arnold Schwarzenegger is getting back in the spirit of Christmas for his latest film.

The "Terminator" star has transformed into Santa Claus for his latest movie, "The Man with the Bag."

Wearing a bright red coat and sporting white hair and a beard to match, Schwarzenegger was spotted in New York City filming scenes for the movie.

Fan video also saw Schwarzenegger exiting his trailer in a white sweater, joking with onlookers "I have to go back to bed" before getting into a black SUV surrounded by security.

"The Man with the Bag" comes from Amazon MGM studios and stars Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus, who enlists the help of a thief off his naughty list, played by "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson, after his magic bag is stolen, per Entertainment Weekly.

Schwarzenegger also shared a photo of himself and Ritchson on his Instagram during a break in filming.

"Santa Claus is coming to town!" the 77-year-old wrote in the caption.

He continued, "It is fantastic to be shooting ‘The Man with the Bag’ with @alanritchson. Our director @adamshankman is one of the funniest directors I’ve worked with, New York City is an amazing host, working with @amazonmgmstudios is a joy, and I can’t wait to share all of this Christmas cheer with each and every one of you."

The holiday action-comedy will be Schwarzenegger’s first feature film in five years, following 2019’s "Terminator: Dark Fate." He also recently starred in "FUBAR" on Netflix, of which he was also executive producer.

Schwarzenegger has another holiday classic on his resume with the 1996 film "Jingle All the Way," in which he plays a dad desperately trying to find the perfect present for his son, the insanely popular Turbo Man action figure. He runs into competition from other shoppers and another determined dad, played by Sinbad, all after the same toy.