Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

Arnold Schwarzenegger transforms into Santa for 1st movie in 5 years

Schwarzenegger previously starred in the Christmas comedy ‘Jingle All the Way’ in 1996

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Arnold Schwarzenegger transforms into Santa Claus for new movie Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger transforms into Santa Claus for new movie

In video captured by @laura_dorgan_fitness and shared with Fox News Digital, fans saw Arnold Schwarzenegger exit his trailer in his Santa Claus look while filming in New York City.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is getting back in the spirit of Christmas for his latest film.

The "Terminator" star has transformed into Santa Claus for his latest movie, "The Man with the Bag."

Wearing a bright red coat and sporting white hair and a beard to match, Schwarzenegger was spotted in New York City filming scenes for the movie.

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER GUSHES OVER CHRIS PRATT'S LOVE FOR DAUGHTER KATHERINE, DETAILS LIFE AS A GRANDPA

Close up of Arnold Schwarzenegger in character as Santa Claus filming "The Man with the Bag"

Arnold Schwarzenegger is seen in costume as Santa Claus on the set of "The Man With The Bag" in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 17, 2024 in New York City. (James Devaney/GC Images)

Fan video also saw Schwarzenegger exiting his trailer in a white sweater, joking with onlookers "I have to go back to bed" before getting into a black SUV surrounded by security.

WATCH: ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER TRANSFORMS INTO SANTA CLAUS FOR NEW MOVIE

Arnold Schwarzenegger transforms into Santa Claus for new movie Video

"The Man with the Bag" comes from Amazon MGM studios and stars Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus, who enlists the help of a thief off his naughty list, played by "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson, after his magic bag is stolen, per Entertainment Weekly.

Schwarzenegger also shared a photo of himself and Ritchson on his Instagram during a break in filming.

side by side photos of Arnold Schwarzenegger in character as Santa Claus in New York City, and Arnold Schwarzenegger with Alan Ritchson

Arnold Schwarzenegger, left, is playing Santa Claus in "The Man with the Bag," with co-star Alan Ritchson. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images; Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Santa Claus is coming to town!" the 77-year-old wrote in the caption.

He continued, "It is fantastic to be shooting ‘The Man with the Bag’ with @alanritchson. Our director @adamshankman is one of the funniest directors I’ve worked with, New York City is an amazing host, working with @amazonmgmstudios is a joy, and I can’t wait to share all of this Christmas cheer with each and every one of you."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The holiday action-comedy will be Schwarzenegger’s first feature film in five years, following 2019’s "Terminator: Dark Fate." He also recently starred in "FUBAR" on Netflix, of which he was also executive producer.

CLose up of Arnold Schwarzenegger

"The Man with the Bag" will be Arnold Schwarzenegger's first feature film in five years. ( Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jake Lloyd

Arnold Schwarzenegger previously starred in the holiday movie "Jingle All the Way" in 1996. (Photo by Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

Schwarzenegger has another holiday classic on his resume with the 1996 film "Jingle All the Way," in which he plays a dad desperately trying to find the perfect present for his son, the insanely popular Turbo Man action figure. He runs into competition from other shoppers and another determined dad, played by Sinbad, all after the same toy.

Trending