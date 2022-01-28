Arnold Schwarzenegger teases mystery project ‘Zeus’ coming in February: ‘God of the sky’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is heading to Mount Olympus.

On Thursday, the action star shared a poster for a mysterious new project titled "Zeus" where he’s dressed as the ancient Greek god.

"Coming February 2022," the actor teased.

His youngest son, Joseph Baena, jokingly commented on the photo, "Oh god of the sky, please bless my pump today."

While no further details were provided, Men’s Health reported the 74-year-old could be lending his acting chops and muscles to a Super Bowl commercial, which is taking place on Feb. 13. The outlet pointed out how back in 2018, Danny McBride, Chris Hemsworth and other Australian actors teamed up for a mysterious "Crocodile Dundee" ad, which turned out to be a major marketing campaign to increase tourism in Australia.

The former California governor has been keeping busy with several Hollywood projects. According to IMDB, Schwarzenegger has "Kung Fury 2," "Triplets," and "The Legend of Conan" lined up.

Just last week, Schwarzenegger was involved in a four-car accident in Los Angeles.

On Jan. 21, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison confirmed to Fox News that "there was a four-vehicle traffic accident on Sunset and Allenford at 4:35 p.m."

"One vehicle on top of another," the officer said, adding that "one female was transported to a local hospital with an abrasion."

At the time, the star was driving a black Yukon SUV when he collided with a red Prius, according to TMZ.

The black Yukon SUV started to roll and eventually landed on top of the Prius. It continued to roll into a Porsche Cayenne, the outlet reported.

Schwarzenegger was OK, but the driver of the Prius sustained injuries during the crash. The actor's "only concern" was the injured woman, a representative for Schwarzenegger told Fox News.

An eyewitness told TMZ that the collision was so crazy that it looked like it was a stunt made for a movie.

Schwarzenegger's friend Jake Steinfeld was reportedly also in the car at the time of the collision, according to TMZ.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.