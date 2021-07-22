Ariel Winter calls Britney Spears' conservatorship 'absurd': 'I support Britney'

Ariel Winter is speaking out in support of Britney Spears.

Spears, 39, is in the midst of a conservatorship battle with her father Jamie overseeing her estate while fans and the pop star herself call out for the legal guardianship to end.

Winter, 23, knows a thing or two about tough parent-child relationships, as she was emancipated in 2015.

"I support Britney. I think Britney is incredible," the "Modern Family" alum gushed when asked by Entertainment Tonight about Spears' situation. "Her story's incredibly moving. I listened to her testimony."

The singer offered up a bombshell testimony in court on June 23 in which she alleged that her father has been mistreating her in various ways, including by blocking her from removing contraception from her body and more.

"I think [Spears] is so smart, so capable. She should absolutely be free to live her life, be in control of her life, in control of herself," Winter continued. "I think it's absurd that this is the situation that she has to be in."

The young actress said she believes the "justice system" to be "corrupt."

Winter has been open in her claims about being mistreated by her own mother over the years, which Winter has previously alleged in court docs was marred by physical and emotional abuse.

"I feel for [Spears]. I hope she gets to be in control of her life, her situation, everything, as soon as possible," the actresses added. "I truly hope that people who have kept her away from doing that do suffer some sort of consequences because she deserves all the happiness, the freedom, the love and the control of her life that she should have."

Having come out on top of her own situation, Winter said she's hoping to see the "Toxic" singer in a similar position someday.

"I hope that things do change and get better for her as soon as possible," she said.