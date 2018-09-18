Ariana Grande reportedly skips Emmys to 'heal and mend' following Mac Miller death

Ariana Grande opted not to attend the 2018 Emmys despite being expected at the awards show.

Fans were hopeful to see the 25-year-old pop star support her fiance, Pete Davidson, at the Emmys at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on Monday. His show, "Saturday Night Live," was nominated for 21 awards, and a preliminary seating chart that surfaced over the weekend showed the couple's place cards next to each other in the theater.

According to Grande's rep, however, Grande decided to take the time off to "heal and mend." This would have been her first public appearance since the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, on Sept. 7.

“Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight,” her rep said in a statement to People on Monday. “Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York.”

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” the statement continued. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Grande has laid low since Miller's death earlier this month, but broke her silence on the tragic news last Friday. "I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will," she wrote in a heartfelt message on Instagram. "I can't believe you aren't here anymore."

"I really can’t wrap my head around it," she added. "We talked about this. so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. rest."

ET has reached out to Grande's rep for comment.

