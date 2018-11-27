Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pop
Published

'Thank U, Next': Ariana Grande drops star-studded teaser trailer for breakup anthem

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Ariana Grande teaser trailer for her new music video features a star-studded lineup.

Ariana Grande teaser trailer for her new music video features a star-studded lineup. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Ariana Grande released a teaser trailer on Monday of the upcoming music video for her song “thank u, next” – a pop ballad reflecting on her ex-boyfriends.

Grande, 25, has been tweeting teaser screenshots of the music video over the last few weeks, which pay tribute to the films “Legally Blonde,” “13 Going on 13,” “Mean Girls” and “Bring It On.” The pop star doesn’t appear in Monday’s clip, but it does feature a few “Mean Girls” characters.

In one scene, Jonathan Bennett, who played the character Aaron Samuels in the 2004 film, quips that Grande told him that his “hair looks sexy pushed back.”

“She’s not wrong,” Bennett says.

Comedian Colleen Ballinger, YouTube sensation Gabi DeMartino, singer-songwriter Troye Sivian and “Mean Girls” actress Stefanie Drummond also appear in the star-studded trailer.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

It’s unclear when Grande will drop the music video.

Stay patient.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.