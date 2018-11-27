'Thank U, Next': Ariana Grande drops star-studded teaser trailer for breakup anthem

Ariana Grande released a teaser trailer on Monday of the upcoming music video for her song “thank u, next” – a pop ballad reflecting on her ex-boyfriends.

Grande, 25, has been tweeting teaser screenshots of the music video over the last few weeks, which pay tribute to the films “Legally Blonde,” “13 Going on 13,” “Mean Girls” and “Bring It On.” The pop star doesn’t appear in Monday’s clip, but it does feature a few “Mean Girls” characters.

In one scene, Jonathan Bennett, who played the character Aaron Samuels in the 2004 film, quips that Grande told him that his “hair looks sexy pushed back.”

“She’s not wrong,” Bennett says.

Comedian Colleen Ballinger, YouTube sensation Gabi DeMartino, singer-songwriter Troye Sivian and “Mean Girls” actress Stefanie Drummond also appear in the star-studded trailer.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

It’s unclear when Grande will drop the music video.

Stay patient.