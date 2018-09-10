Anthony Bourdain wins 6 posthumous Emmys for 'Parts Unknown'

Anthony Bourdain was honored with six Emmys during Sunday night’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, three months after his death.

The late celebrity chef and TV host won Emmy trophies for his CNN show “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” and his digital series “Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown.”

Bourdain, who was found dead in June of an apparent suicide, received awards in the categories for best informational series or special, best writing for nonfiction program, best picture editing for a nonfiction program, best sound editing for a nonfiction program and best sound mixing for a nonfiction program.

ANTHONY BOURDAIN, CNN HOST AND CELEBRITY CHEF, DEAD AT 61

The digital spinoff won an Emmy for best short-form nonfiction/reality series.

It was Bourdain’s first win for best writing for non-fiction program.

“Tony was nominated for this Emmy many times, but it had always eluded him. So it is with tremendous bittersweetness that I accept it on his behalf,” producer Lydia Tenaglia said Sunday night, according to Deadline.

Bourdain previously won four Emmys.

The 61-year-old hanged himself in the bathroom of his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, in June. He was working on an episode for "Parts Unknown" prior to his death. CNN has said it plans to air the remainder of the episodes.