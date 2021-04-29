Anne Heche says Ellen DeGeneres didn't want her to 'dress sexy' while they were together

Anne Heche seemingly took a jab at her ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres in a recent TikTok video.

Heche and DeGeneres famously began dating in 1997. Their love life received immense media attention and they ultimately broke up three years later in 2000. On Wednesday, Heche, who recently joined TikTok, took to the social media platform to share a video of herself critiquing fashion choices she made in the past.

Among the snaps in the video was one of Heche and DeGeneres at the 1998 Golden Globe Awards in which they were wearing color-coordinated outfits. The daytime talk show host sported a silk navy blue suit while Heche appeared in a dress with a sheer duster of the same color.

Of the six looks she reviewed in the video, the actress gave this one the lowest score, a zero out of ten. In explaining why she hated the outfit, she gave viewers a brief peek behind the curtain of her relationship with DeGeneres.

"Why do I look like a hippie?" Heche says before revealing, "It's because Ellen didn't want me to dress sexy."

The actress concluded by giving the outfit a thumbs down. However, she did not elaborate on whether or not she meant DeGeneres didn’t want her to dress sexy at that particular event or in general.

Representatives for DeGeneres did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Elsewhere in the video, Heche reviewed other looks she’d worn in the past such as a red Prada outfit that she wore while presenting at the 1998 VH1 Fashion Awards alongside P. Diddy, according to Entertainment Tonight. She awarded that look a seven out of ten. She gave her highest marks to a Versace gown she wore to an HBO afterparty, according to the outlet.

While she offered the gown a 10/10, she skewed her own scale a bit when she showed off her rainbow-colored look that she wore when she appeared on "Dancing with the Stars."

"What better time to have you go inside out, upside down and backwards for gay rights and human rights," she says in the video. "I am the flag."

On her scale of one to ten, Heche bent the rules a bit and gave this look a rainbow emoji.