AnnaLynne McCord: 'I'm a sexy woman'

AnnaLynne McCord is ready for summer.

The former "90210" actress told Fox News her go-to look to beat the heat is a bralette.

"I love that everyone’s getting very free," McCord told us at the opening of the new Hollywood Dream Hotel and TAO Asian Bistro Thursday. "I like being naked. As close to being naked as possible."

The 29-year-old also spoke to us about her work with UK Says No More, a campaign to raise awareness to end domestic violence and sexual assault.

"The shaming that goes on in the UK is horrible," she said. McCord revealed in 2014 that she was sexually assaulted at the age of 18.

McCord said she answers emails daily from women who were victims like herself and encourages others to contact her if they want to talk about their experiences.



"We have to talk about it. I'm O.K. I'm a sexy woman, and I'm still rocking my style and all that. I like to promote that I'm not damaged. It happened to me, but it doesn't define me. I want every young woman and young man to know that they can come out of this and it doesn't have to define them either."