Angelina Jolie rumored to join Marvel Universe in ‘The Eternals’ superhero film

Angelina Jolie could be the next big star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 43-year-old actress is reportedly in talks to have a role in “The Eternals,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is unclear what role Jolie will play in the fantasy action film directed by Chloe Zhao, who is known for directing “The Rider” and “Songs My Brother Taught Me.”

Matthew and Ryan Firpo are writing the screenplay based on Jack Kirby’s comic books about superhuman beings called “Eternals” who have shaped earth’s history, according to IMDb.

Though this will be Jolie’s first Marvel film, it is not her first comic book film. In 2008 she starred in “Wanted” alongside James McAvoy, based on the comic book series by Mark Millar.

The “Changeling” star is also working with Disney on a second Maleficent film that set to be released in October.

And in December, the actress even hinted at joining the realm of politics in an interview on BBC Today.

"If you asked me 20 years ago, I would've laughed... I always say I'll go where I'm needed, I don't know if I'm fit for politics… but then I've also joked that I don't know if I have a skeleton left in my closet,” she joked.

Jolie also noted that her years working in the U.N. has allowed her to work with other governments and militaries.

“I'm also able to work with governments and I'm also able to work with militaries, and so I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done, without a title and without it being about myself or my policies. So, for now, I’ll sit quiet,” she added.

The “Salt” star was appointed as a special envoy to the U.N. Refugee Agency in 2012. Before she was a special envoy, she was a Goodwill Ambassador, according to the U.N.'s website.

