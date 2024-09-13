'ALF' child star Benji Gregory's cause of death revealed

"ALF" star Benji Gregory's cause of death has been revealed three months after the former child actor died at the age of 46.

Gregory, who was found dead in his car in Peoria, Arizona, on June 13, died due to "environmental heat exposure in the setting of hepatic cirrhosis," according to the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner.

The manner of death was determined to be an accident, per the medical examiner's report.

In July, Gregory's former brother-in-law Max Pfaffinger confirmed the actor's passing to Fox News Digital. Gregory's service dog , Hans, was also found dead in the vehicle.

Gregory's death was first announced by his sister Rebecca Hertzberg-Pfaffinger in a July 10 Facebook post.

"It is with a heavy heart my family has suffered a loss way too early," Hertzberg-Pfaffinger wrote alongside photos of Gregory with their family.

She continued, "Ben was a great Son, Brother and Uncle. He was fun to be around and made us laugh quite often. Still, going through his things, I find myself laughing at little videos or notes of his, in between crying."

"My brother Ben was found in his car, along with his beloved service dog Hans, deceased on June 13. We believe he went there the evening of the 12th to deposit some residuals. (Found in his car) and never got out of the car to do so. He fell asleep and died from vehicular heatstroke."

Born on May 26, 1978, in Los Angeles, Gregory kick-started his TV career at a young age. He made appearances on television shows such as "The A-Team," "T.J. Hooker," "Punky Brewster," "The Twilight Zone" and more.

Gregory was best known for playing Brian Tanner on the hit sitcom "ALF" during its run from 1986 to 1990.

After his time on "ALF," Gregory voiced Edgar the Mole in the 1993 animated feature "Once Upon a Forest." This seems to be his last known credit.

According to Deadline , Gregory left the entertainment industry in the early 2000s and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. In 2005, he received an honorable medical discharge.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.