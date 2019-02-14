Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announces appearance on premiere episode of Showtime late-night series 'Desus & Mero'

After appearing on late night shows and making big waves as a freshmen congresswoman, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has announced another foray into television.

Ocasio-Cortez will appear alongside Desus Nice and Kid Mero in the premiere episode of their long-awaited late-night talk show for Showtime. The 29-year-old congresswoman even appeared in a brief commercial alongside the two hosts for a tongue-in-cheek announcement of the Feb. 21 show.

“I am proud to announce that I will be forming an exploratory committee to be the first guest on Desus & Mero!” she says in the video below.

With that, the hosts come out and try to hype up the viewer to tune in. The bit came complete with a joke that they’ll be acting as her secret service for the foreseeable future.

A Bronx native, Ocasio-Cortez represents her borough of New York City as well as Queens, where “Desus & Mero” will film. As Vulture previously reported, the show will be a half-hour and feature the duo speaking off the cuff with guests that sit at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more. It will mark the network’s first real foray into the world of weekly late-night programming.

Follow up guests have been confirmed as John Legend, Vince Staples, Ben Stiller, Issa Rae, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Pusha T.