Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' prosecutors withdraw appeal in manslaughter case, officially ending it

Alec Baldwin's "Rust" involuntary manslaughter case is officially over.

On Monday, the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office announced in a press release that special prosecutor Kari Morrissey withdrew the state's notice of appeal against the actor.

"The appeal would have challenged the Court’s dismissal of criminal charges against Producer and Actor, Alec Baldwin which included involuntary manslaughter in the tragic shooting of Cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust on October 21, 2021," per the press release.

The move to drop the appeal solidifies the decision by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer halfway through trial to dismiss the case on allegations that police and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense.

Baldwin's attorneys, Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas, shared a joint statement with The Hollywood Reporter.

"This was an unspeakable tragedy, but Alec Baldwin committed no crime." — Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas

"Today’s decision to dismiss the appeal is the final vindication of what Alec Baldwin and his attorneys have said from the beginning — this was an unspeakable tragedy, but Alec Baldwin committed no crime. The rule of law remains intact in New Mexico," the statement read.

In July, a Sante Fe judge dismissed the involuntary manslaughter case against Baldwin for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" after ruling that the prosecution concealed evidence from his legal team.

Baldwin cupped his face in his hands and wept as Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the charge cannot be brought against the actor again.

"The state's willful withholding of this information was intentional and deliberate," Sommer said. "If this conduct does not rise to the level of bad faith, it certainly comes so near to bad faith as to show signs of scorching prejudice."

The judge added: "There is no way for the court to right this wrong."

After the judge's ruling, prosecutor Morrissey spoke with the media outside the courthouse.

"I'm disappointed because I believe that the importance of the evidence was misconstrued by the defense attorneys, but I have to respect the court's decision," Morrissey said at the time.

The fourth day of the trial in the First Judicial District Court opened with defense attorney Nikas accusing the state of withholding evidence that prop distributor Seth Kenney was the source of the live ammunition.

Not long after, Morrissey's co-counsel Erlinda Ocampo Johnson abruptly resigned.

The move prompted the Santa Fe judge to send the jury home so she could hold an 11th hour hearing, which led to lead prosecutor Kari Morrissey calling herself as a witness.

Morrissey emphasized on the stand that she never believed that the evidence in question, which came from ex-Arizona police officer Troy Teske, was exculpatory because the ammunition turned over to law enforcement never left the state of Arizona before the fatal shooting on the "Rust" set.

"I decided not to take any steps to collect this ammunition because it was in Arizona, had never come to New Mexico and didn't match the live rounds on the set of ‘Rust,'" Morrissey testified.

The defense team argued investigators and prosecutors concealed evidence related to the source of ammunition linked to the accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" in 2021.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was convicted of loading a live round into a revolver, which Baldwin fired, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.