Alec Baldwin spotted on 'Rust' set holding gun after criminal charges dropped

Alec Baldwin was seen in full costume on the new "Rust" set after his involuntary manslaughter charges were dismissed.

The 65-year-old actor geared up in his western wardrobe with a gray button-up, black jeans, a brown jacket with cowboy boots and a bandana. He wore a white cowboy hat and sported a gray beard on set.

Baldwin got into character and was seen holding a rifle by the barrel while filming.

A black and brown horse and other cast members dressed in cowboy getups were spotted in a grassy field.

Fox News Digital obtained additional photos of Baldwin leaving an apartment in Montana, where "Rust" is being filmed.

The "30 Rock" alum was holding a black leather briefcase in one hand and a coffee cup in another, while wearing a black jacket.

Baldwin returned to the "Rust" set in Montana Thursday.

The new movie set photos come after Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January after a gun he was holding fired on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins died Oct. 21, 2021.

The group had been rehearsing a scene, and Baldwin had been practicing cross-drawing the revolver.

A live round struck Hutchins and director Joel Souza.

Souza was photographed on set for the first time Friday. He was injured in the shooting that killed Hutchins.

In a press release Friday, Souza was among those sharing statements as "Rust" continues production on the Yellowstone Film Ranch.

"Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team is joining former cast and crew to complete what Halyna and I started," Souza said.

After Baldwin’s charges were dismissed, he celebrated by sharing a photo of him hugging his wife Hilaria Baldwin at a restaurant on Instagram.

"I owe everything I have to this woman … (and to you, Luke)," he wrote while thanking his attorney, Luke Nikas.

On Thursday, Nikas shared a statement with Fox News Digital after Baldwin's charges were dismissed.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic incident," attorneys Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement.

Although the case has been closed in the First Judicial District Court of New Mexico, Baldwin could potentially still face new charges in the future.

Baldwin still faces a handful of lawsuits, including one brought by "Rust" script supervisor Mamie Mitchell along with another by Hutchins' mother, father and sister. Both parties are represented by attorney Gloria Allred.

"Mr. Baldwin should know that we remain committed to fighting and winning for our clients and holding him accountable for pointing a loaded gun at Halyna Hutchins, pulling the trigger and killing her," Allred said in a statement. "Mr. Baldwin may pretend that he is not responsible for pulling the trigger and ejecting a live bullet which ended Halyna’s life."

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed still faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins' death. A judge agreed to move Gutierrez-Reed's preliminary hearing to Aug 9. Both the special prosecutor and attorney Jason Bowles agreed to allow more time during a status hearing Friday.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.