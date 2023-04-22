Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alec Baldwin
Published

Alec Baldwin spotted on 'Rust' set holding gun after criminal charges dropped

Involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped in fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on 'Rust' set

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin to be dropped Video

Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin to be dropped

New York-based trial attorney Rebecca Rose Woodland explains the charges are being dropped because the two new special prosecutors in the case wanted more time to review new evidence, but new charges could be brought in the future.

Alec Baldwin was seen in full costume on the new "Rust" set after his involuntary manslaughter charges were dismissed. 

The 65-year-old actor geared up in his western wardrobe with a gray button-up, black jeans, a brown jacket with cowboy boots and a bandana. He wore a white cowboy hat and sported a gray beard on set. 

Baldwin got into character and was seen holding a rifle by the barrel while filming.

ALEC BALDWIN'S 'RUST' CRIMINAL CHARGES OFFICIALLY DROPPED; DIRECTOR INJURED IN FATAL SHOOTING SPOTTED ON SET

Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin got into character, and he was seen holding a rifle by the barrel while filming "Rust." (Reuters)

A black and brown horse and other cast members dressed in cowboy getups were spotted in a grassy field. 

Alec Baldwin on "Rust" set

Alec Baldwin geared up in his western wardrobe with a gray button-up, black jeans, a brown jacket with cowboy boots and a bandana.  (Reuters)

Fox News Digital obtained additional photos of Baldwin leaving an apartment in Montana, where "Rust" is being filmed.

Alec Baldwin leaving apartment in Montana

Alec Baldwin holding a black leather briefcase in one hand and a coffee cup in another while leaving his Montana apartment to film "Rust." (Flight Risk for Fox News Digital)

The "30 Rock" alum was holding a black leather briefcase in one hand and a coffee cup in another, while wearing a black jacket.

Baldwin returned to the "Rust" set in Montana Thursday.

Alec Baldwin in Montana

Alec Baldwin leaves his apartment in Livingston, Mont., Saturday, April 22, 2023. Baldwin has resumed principal photography on the movie "Rust." (Flight Risk for Fox News Digital)

The new movie set photos come after Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in January after a gun he was holding fired on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins died Oct. 21, 2021.

The group had been rehearsing a scene, and Baldwin had been practicing cross-drawing the revolver.

A live round struck Hutchins and director Joel Souza.

ALEC BALDWIN WILL RETURN TO ‘RUST’ SET THIS WEEK AS FILMING RESUMES AFTER FATAL SHOOTING

Souza was photographed on set for the first time Friday. He was injured in the shooting that killed Hutchins.

Joel Souza is spotted on the set of Rust in Livingston, MO.

Joel Souza was spotted on the set of "Rust" in Livingston, Mon., Friday, April 21, 2023. Souza was injured in the shooting tragedy on set while filming "Rust" in October 2021. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died in the shooting. (Flight Risk for Fox News Digital)

In a press release Friday, Souza was among those sharing statements as "Rust" continues production on the Yellowstone Film Ranch.

"Though bittersweet, I am grateful that a brilliant and dedicated new production team is joining former cast and crew to complete what Halyna and I started," Souza said.

After Baldwin’s charges were dismissed, he celebrated by sharing a photo of him hugging his wife Hilaria Baldwin at a restaurant on Instagram. 

ALEC BALDWIN CLAIMS GUN ENHANCEMENT IN FATAL 'RUST' SHOOTING CHARGE 'UNCONSTITUTIONAL': 'BASIC LEGAL ERROR'

"I owe everything I have to this woman … (and to you, Luke)," he wrote while thanking his attorney, Luke Nikas.

On Thursday, Nikas shared a statement with Fox News Digital after Baldwin's charges were dismissed. 

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic incident," attorneys Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement.

Alec Baldwin films Rust in New Mexico

Alec Baldwin resumed filming "Rust" in Montana at Yellowstone Filming Ranch. (Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department)

Although the case has been closed in the First Judicial District Court of New Mexico, Baldwin could potentially still face new charges in the future.

Baldwin still faces a handful of lawsuits, including one brought by "Rust" script supervisor Mamie Mitchell along with another by Hutchins' mother, father and sister. Both parties are represented by attorney Gloria Allred.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Halyna Hutchins poses for a selfie

Halyna Hutchins died on the set of "Rust" in October 2021. (Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi LLP)

"Mr. Baldwin should know that we remain committed to fighting and winning for our clients and holding him accountable for pointing a loaded gun at Halyna Hutchins, pulling the trigger and killing her," Allred said in a statement. "Mr. Baldwin may pretend that he is not responsible for pulling the trigger and ejecting a live bullet which ended Halyna’s life."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed still faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins' death. A judge agreed to move Gutierrez-Reed's preliminary hearing to Aug 9. Both the special prosecutor and attorney Jason Bowles agreed to allow more time during a status hearing Friday.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending