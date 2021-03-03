Alec Baldwin deactives Twitter account: 'Onward with Instagram'

Alec Baldwin has said goodbye to Twitter for good.

The 62-year-old Oscar nominee took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a nearly 10-minute long video in which he announced that he had deactivated his Twitter account.

In the video, the "30 Rock" alum spoke to a camera while driving a car.

"Wanted to post a quick video to say that I deactivated my Twitter account today," he said. "I found myself writing a little mention -- I don't want to drag other people into my debates or what have you -- but I noticed that someone said that this actress, who I won't mention, had switched accents during the press for her show."

Baldwin said that "you can't do any irony on Twitter" or "in the United States anymore because the United States is such an uptight, stressed out place," so he chose not to comment on the post.

He explained that he's a "huge fan" of the actress that he was speaking about and that his "comment was meant to just illustrate the point that I find, as I said, that the multi-cultural expressions of anyone for that matter -- whatever country, language, music, food, clothing, art, any of it, whatever of those expressions are important to you -- that's your business."

The actor further slammed the social media app, saying it's "where all the a------- in the United States and beyond go."

"You can't say anything dark enough to describe a lot of the crowd on Twitter," Baldwin continued.

"I'm very grateful to all of the people on Instagram who have embraced me, my wife, my family," he said, noting that he recently welcomed a daughter.

In the strange monologue, he expressed his gratitude for his family and thanked fans on Instagram for being "kind or at least reasonable."

"When I made that comment about switching cultures, if you will, it was in no way meant to be derogatory toward someone -- I don't know this person at all, but I admire her talent, he said.

"Deactivated my Twitter today. So...onward with Instagram. And thank you," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Earlier in the day, Baldwin made headlines for commenting on posts referring to "The Crown" star Gillian Anderson surprising fans by revealing her natural American accent during her Golden Globes acceptance speech, despite playing Margaret Thatcher on the famed Netflix drama.

"Switching accents? That sounds … fascinating," he wrote, per Page Six.

A change in accent is among the accusations made against Baldwin's wife Hilaria amid her heritage scandal when she claimed to have been born in Spain.