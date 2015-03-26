Alan Jackson, Sony Records Announce Split

Alan Jackson and his record label, Sony Music Nashville, are splitting.

The label released a short statement Thursday thanking Jackson for "their long association and many hit records achieved as a result of that association." The release called it "an amicable parting."

The 52-year-old singer has spent most of his recording career on the Sony-owned Arista Nashville imprint, signing a contract in 1989 and releasing his first album in 1990. The partnership has yielded dozens of No. 1 hits for the traditional country singer, the 2003 Country Music Association entertainer of the year.

The Sony statement says Jackson has delivered "his final recordings" to the label but does not elaborate.

Spokesman Chris Melancon says the label has no further comment.