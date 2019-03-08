'Airwolf' star Jan-Michael Vincent dead: report

Jan-Michael Vincent, the ‘80s star best known for his role on TV’s hit series “Airwolf,” has died.

According to a death certificate from a North Carolina hospital published by TMZ Friday, the actor passed away on Feb. 10 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The document shows Vincent was 73 at the time of his death and that no autopsy was performed.

Cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest.

LUKE PERRY REMEMBERED BY '90210' CO-STARS

The former heartthrob’s final role was in 2002’s “White Boy.”

Before Vincent’s rise to stardom, he appeared in 1978’s “Hooper” alongside Burt Reynolds, followed by “Hard Country” opposite Kim Basinger in 1981. He steadily worked in Hollywood for three decades and appeared in numerous hit TV shows, including “Lassie,” “Bonanza” and “Gunsmoke” among others.

“Airwolf,” which aired from 1984 until 1986, told the tale of renegade pilot Stringfellow Hawke who goes on missions with an advanced battle helicopter as part of a deal with an intelligence agency to look for his missing brother.

The CBS series made Vincent a massive star and at the time, was reportedly the highest-paid actor, earning a whopping $200G per episode. Still, TMZ noted “Airwolf” lasted only a couple of seasons largely in part to Vincent’s cocaine abuse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2012, Vincent cheated death in 2012 after suffering from an infection that required his right leg to be amputated.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia, and daughter Amber.