'AGT' star Michael Ketterer arrested, charged for domestic violence after competing in show finale

"America's Got Talent" contestant Micheal Ketterer has been arrested for domestic violence just a day after performing in the show finale.

The 41-year-old, who ended up placing fifth on "AGT," was arrested in Hollywood at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday and was charged with domestic violence with a bail set at $50,000, a Los Angeles Police Department media relations officer confirmed to People.

TMZ first reported the news on Friday and said that the "AGT" contestant was arrested after getting into an altercation with his wife while in their hotel room, and the cops called to the location noticed a visible red mark on her body.

Ketterer admitted to the outlet that while they did engage in an argument, the arrest was a big "misunderstanding." His wife reportedly did not want to press charges when the cops arrived, but Ketterer was arrested anyway.

Prior to his Thursday arrest, the "AGT" contestant and pediatric mental health nurse from Knoxville, Tenn., performed a moving "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough" that impressed the judges during the series' two-day finale show.

The father of six children was a fan favorite of judge Simon Cowell who suggested to country singer Garth Brooks that he should mentor Ketterer and possibly collaborate with him in the future.

Ketterer got his wish on Wednesday during the show's second finale episode when Brooks joined him on the "AGT" stage and the two performed a song called "Courage to Love," which Brooks wrote for the aspiring artist.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Ketterer's case will be referred to L.A. City Attorney and downgraded to a misdemeanor due to his wife's minor injury.