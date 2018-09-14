Garth Brooks may take on Simon Cowell's 'America's Got Talent' mentor challenge

Garth Brooks says a collaboration with America's Got Talent hopeful Michael Ketterer might happen after all!

Following Ketterer's incredible performance during the first night of this season's AGT semi-finals, judge Simon Cowell suggested that a country icon like Brooks would be the perfect person to write a song especially for Ketterer to sing during the finals.

A little over a week later, Brooks appeared in a new installment in his Facebook Live video series, Inside Studio G, where he addressed Cowell's suggestion, and said there's a chance that he might be able to make it happen.

"I actually got to talk to Michael, I talked to him on the phone, just to get ideas about, if we did write a song, what in the world would it cover?" Brooks explained. "He's a good dude… you can tell this kid was raised right."

Ketterer has become a fan favorite this season, both for his soulful, raw voice and his tremendously inspiring personal story as the father of six children, including five adopted sons who he and his wife took in off the street and from orphanages.

The contestant was brought to tears when Cowell first called on Brooks to write something for the finals, and the 56-year-old country icon said he appreciated that Cowell thought of him for the challenge.

"Thank you. That's a pretty cool vote of confidence," Brooks said. "And it's pretty cool to get to do anything with people like [Ketterer]. And it's a chance to create music, which is what it's all about for me."

However, Brooks also said that nothing is set in stone, and try as they might, it's possible that they won't be able to create something for Ketterer in time for the AGT finals next week.

"These things, you just can't make them happen, you have to chase the music. So I'm working on it," he said. "If it happens, I hope it's something he likes, [and] I hope it's something [the fans] like."

"The truth is, you don't know if you're going to be able to do it. And what happens if you do it, and the kid's like, 'Ugh, this isn't me,'" Brooks added, referring to the challenges of writing music under a deadline and for another artist. "So I think the best thing to do is everybody take a breath [and] let this kid do what's best for him."

ET's Denny Directo caught up with Cowell on Tuesday following the second week of the AGT semi-finals, and the English TV personality said that Brooks "loves Michael," and praised the country music legend for being "a gentleman and a class act."

"Just the fact that Michael knows he's got that support, that's a big deal," Simon added.

