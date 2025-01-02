Ageless 'Dynasty' star Linda Evans shares plans for 2025 in inspiring New Year's message

Linda Evans is looking forward to sharing all that's to come in 2025 with her beloved fans.

On Wednesday, the "Dynasty" star, 82, took to Instagram to express her excitement for the upcoming year, marking her first social media post in two years.

"Hi, I'm Linda Evans, and I want to wish you a Happy New Year," she said in the video. "I'm looking forward to sharing new ideas, thoughts and pictures with you in 2025. See you soon."

"May this be the year that you discover the beauty and wonder of who you really are," Evans wrote in the caption alongside the video. "May we never stop believing in our dreams … and fight for them till they become our reality. Happy New Year. Lots of love from me."

"Wow how beautiful you are! You look the exactly the same," one fan commented.

"You are one of the most beautiful women of all times! An incredible sweet expression in your face always made you so different to the rest!" another wrote.

Hours after posting the video message, Evans shared her gratitude for all the love she had received.

"My dearest friends! I feel so blessed!" she wrote on her Instagram story on Thursday morning. "All your loving comments and warming words really touch my soul. I am so much looking forward to spending the upcoming times in your encouraging company. With all my love, yours Linda."

Evans, who famously portrayed Krystle Carrington on "Dynasty" from 1981 to 1988, opened up about her experience on the beloved soap opera in a 2021 interview.

"The last three years of ‘Dynasty,’ we were so successful that I had no days off," Evans told Closer Weekly at the time. "Not to knock it, because it was a gift from God, but I knew I wanted more out of my life. Still, I didn’t know the show was ending, or I would have stuck out the last year."

"In fact, I hadn’t counted on the terrible withdrawal," she continued. "After so many years in such closeness with everybody, it had become my family. I just went into such a sadness that I hadn’t counted on."

Evans also noted that she was grateful that producer Aaron Spelling took a chance on her when she first took on the role of Carrington.

"I was almost 40, and bless Aaron Spelling, because he chose me at my age instead of someone younger," she said. "And also Joan Collins at her age. He took a chance on two so-called older women. It was an absolute dream come true."

Evans, who has been married twice, also opened up about being single and finding happiness within herself.

"I never knew being alone could be so delightful," she told the outlet. "I’m rich, because I have family and friends living all around me. My sister is on one side. My nephew is on the other. One of my dearest friends just moved one block away. We don’t have to have a man, to be happy – not that you couldn’t be with a man – but I’m just happy."

