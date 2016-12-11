Adriana Lima's To-Do List: Meet Dali Lama, Lose Accent

Victoria Secret bombshell Adriana Lima is trying to get more spiritual this year.

Lima, 30, who was recently spotted at the IWC Schaffhausen Top Gun Gala at the Palexpo Exhibition Hall in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday says meeting the Dali Lami is on her to do list for 2012.

Entertainment gossip site JustJared.com added that the Brazilian model also wants to learn how to box, play the piano and wants to get her driver’s license. A driver's license?

Moreover, she plans on losing her accent. Perhaps there is a movie role lurking he?

Lima sizzled at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show back in November, but it was strict diet regime to prep for the show that had people gasping.

Lima told the Telegraph, about her twice-daily workouts and a nutritionist-prescribed diet.

Lima told the paper that for nine days before the show, she lives on only protein shakes, "no solids," and drinks a gallon of water a day.

Two days before the catwalk production, she cuts back on the gallon of water and drinks "normally."

Then, 12 hours before the show, she won't drink anything at all.

"No liquids at all so you dry out," Lima told the paper. "Sometimes you can lose up to eight pounds just from that."

You can lose a lot more than just weight, according to the Mayo Clinic. Dehydration can lead to swelling of the brain, seizures, low blood volume shock, kidney failure, coma, or death.

While Lima was crash dieting, fellow model Alessandra Ambrossio was preggers but kept mum until last month.

She first revealed the good news to Brazilian magazine Istoe Gente.

Ambrosio and her fiancée, businessman Jamie Mazur, are already parents to three-year-old daughter Anja.

The Victoria’s Secret model broke the news to Mazur on his birthday in September, but decided not to go public due to the fashion show looming ahead.

