Adam Sandler surprises New Jersey kids with pickup basketball game before Atlantic City show

Comedian Adam Sandler surprised a group of New Jersey kids playing basketball last week when he showed up and joined their pickup game.

Sandler drove up to the court on Pennsylvania Avenue in Atlantic City on Friday before his show at the Hard Rock’s Mark Etess Arena, BreakingAC reported. But the kids didn’t immediately believe it was “Happy Gilmore” star.

“We were all amazed,” 12-year-old Abdul Hawkins told the news outlet. He said at first he thought his friend was lying when he pointed out the actor.

Sandler and the kids shot around and played a five-on-five pickup game for about 45 minutes, the outlet reported.

“He was on my team, which was mad cool,” Hawkins said. “Some of the kids didn’t play, but they enjoyed being around him. It was a cool experience.”

The 52-year-old took some photos with the group before getting back in his car.

But before Sandler left, 12-year-old Jahmir Campfield told WCAU-TV he asked the actor to "call me so I can come out there and be the funny kid in a movie.”