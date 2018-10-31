Actor that appeared on 'Better Call Saul' and 'Longmire' admits to cutting off own arm, posing as war veteran

An Albuquerque, New Mexico man has admitted to cutting off his own arm so that he could pretend to be a war veteran to get acting work.

According to KOB4, Todd Latourette, who claims he is bipolar, cut off and cauterized his right arm roughly 17 years ago while he was off his medications.

“I severed my hand with a skill saw,” he told the outlet. “The state of my mind was a psychotic episode.”

Surprisingly, the move worked and Latourette found work off the severed limb and a story about being a war veteran. Most recently, he appeared in Season 4, Episode 5 of AMC’s “Better Call Saul.”

Latourette is back on his medication and says that living with the lie has been difficult, which is why he chose to come forward and admit to it now despite the fact that it will likely hinder his acting career going forward.

"I was dishonorable. I'm killing my career by doing this, if anyone thinks this was for personal edification, that's not the case," says Latourette. "I'm ousting myself from the New Mexico Film Industry. And gladly so, just to say what I've said."

Representatives for AMC did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the matter.

Latourette, however, notes that he is not looking to be redeemed for what he’s done, but instead hopes that his story will help those that may be struggling with mental illness understand the gravity of taking their medication.

"The power is in your hands to take your medication in the morning, or at night. So that, this, this discourse of my life doesn't need to necessarily be yours. Because, it happens quick... it happens quick."