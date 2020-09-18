Aaron Carter teases details of ‘classy’ adult film performance, reveals payment he'd consider for sex tape

Aaron Carter is returning to the adult entertainment website CamSoda on Friday night, just two weeks after he made his debut.

The singer, 32, discussed his plans for a “classy” performance on his piano for the upcoming live camera show.

“I’m going to hop on the piano,” he told Page Six Thursday, before adding that “kinky stuff like hot wax” would be involved.

Carter also revealed he had no plans to make a sex tape — that is, unless the pay is "in the $3 million range," he said.

"I’m a singer, not an adult star," he added.

Carter then expressed his own surprise about being comfortable being nude despite suffering from body dysmorphia.

“It’s kind of ironic that I’m comfortable doing that when I suffer from it,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum said.

The former child star made his debut on CamSoda on Sept. 4. His fiancée Melanie Martin also has done videos on the same website.