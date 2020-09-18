Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Aaron Carter
Published

Aaron Carter teases details of ‘classy’ adult film performance, reveals payment he'd consider for sex tape

The ‘I Want Candy’ singer debuted on an adult site earlier this month

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 18Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 18

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Aaron Carter is returning to the adult entertainment website CamSoda on Friday night, just two weeks after he made his debut.

The singer, 32, discussed his plans for a “classy” performance on his piano for the upcoming live camera show.

“I’m going to hop on the piano,” he told Page Six Thursday, before adding that “kinky stuff like hot wax” would be involved.

Carter also revealed he had no plans to make a sex tape — that is, unless the pay is "in the $3 million range," he said.

AARON CARTER MAKES PORN DEBUT, MONTHS AFTER FIANCÉE RELEASED CONTENT

Aaron Carter attends Project Angel Food's 2017 Angel Awards at Project Angel Food on Aug. 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Aaron Carter attends Project Angel Food's 2017 Angel Awards at Project Angel Food on Aug. 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

"I’m a singer, not an adult star," he added.

Carter then expressed his own surprise about being comfortable being nude despite suffering from body dysmorphia.

“It’s kind of ironic that I’m comfortable doing that when I suffer from it,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former child star made his debut on CamSoda on Sept. 4. His fiancée Melanie Martin also has done videos on the same website.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment