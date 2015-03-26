A Honey Boo Boo holiday: specials, extra episodes for TLC's breakout star

Get ready for some Honey Boo Boo holidays.

The TLC network said Wednesday that it has ordered Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas specials focusing on its seven-year-old breakout star, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. The series airs its 10th and final episode of its debut season on Wednesday.

The show centers around Thompson, her mother June Shannon and their rural Georgia family and has been a breakout hit for the cable network. Thompson's outgoing personality and catchphrases like "A dolla makes me holla" made her a star, although some critics suggest the show mocks small-town Southern life.

TLC has also ordered additional episodes of the series to air next spring.