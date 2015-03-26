Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published
Last Update April 6, 2016

A Honey Boo Boo holiday: specials, extra episodes for TLC's breakout star

By | Associated Press
Honey Boo Boo Left-Leaner The six-year-old star of  TLC's contribution to humanity, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” Alana Thompson, was prodded by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel into making a presidential endorsement. While she cannot vote, she still offered her favorite: “Marack Obama.”

Honey Boo Boo Left-Leaner The six-year-old star of  TLC's contribution to humanity, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” Alana Thompson, was prodded by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel into making a presidential endorsement. While she cannot vote, she still offered her favorite: “Marack Obama.” (Reuters)

NEW YORK – Get ready for some Honey Boo Boo holidays.

The TLC network said Wednesday that it has ordered Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas specials focusing on its seven-year-old breakout star, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. The series airs its 10th and final episode of its debut season on Wednesday.

The show centers around Thompson, her mother June Shannon and their rural Georgia family and has been a breakout hit for the cable network. Thompson's outgoing personality and catchphrases like "A dolla makes me holla" made her a star, although some critics suggest the show mocks small-town Southern life.

TLC has also ordered additional episodes of the series to air next spring.

More On This...