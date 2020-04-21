'90 Day Fiance' stars Chantel and Pedro talk relationship struggles amid coronavirus quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

“90 Day Fiance” stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno opened up about how they’re getting along under coronavirus quarantine, as well as their plans for a future together.

The couple’s fiery relationship was a highlight of Season 4 and even spawned a TLC spinoff of their own titled “The Family Chantel.” Ahead of their appearance on “90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined,” which premiered Monday, they opened up to ETOnline about how their already strained relationship is doing while they’re forced to self-isolate together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Just spending quality time together has been great for us, in the midst of everything, it's done a lot for our relationship," Chantel told the outlet. "We have deeper conversations with one another now."

‘You can’t go anywhere,” Pedro joked.

Those who watched “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After” know that the couple ran into some trust issues after it was revealed that he got a lap dance at the encouragement of his family during a trip to the Dominican Republic. Chantel now says that, although they’ve worked through a lot of their trust issues, the quarantine is actually helping them keep some perspective.

"Yeah, I trust Pedro. I trust him,” she explained. “The only problem that's ever been between Pedro and I in regards to trust has happened, like, when you were in the Dominican Republic, like, around your family. I trust Pedro, I just don't trust people around him and that he's strong enough to put his foot down for me."

Pedro pushed back to that statement a little, noting that it was from a different time in their relationship.

"Now, you can trust me because we are past ... like, we're leaving this behind," he tells Chantel. "It's not gonna happen again, I promise."

"He can say it, but I mean ... I do hope you've learned from your mistakes,” Chantel reportedly shot back.

The couple also touched upon Chantel's issues with Pedro's family and the friction it's caused in their relationship.

"Family issues, are they ever ending? Like, they're never-ending and I feel like that's an ongoing thing that you have to continuously work at," Chantel shared. "And I mean, hopefully certain things will all just come out in the wash because you have to get over certain things and let them go, so, family is definitely still an issue for us."

Chantel also noted that they’re holding off on having conversations about kids until they feel they’ve got a firm grip on their at-home and family issues.

"There definitely needs to be more work between me and Pedro's family, him and my family, before we would feel comfortable with even letting our child be out of our presence with that family member, honestly," she explained.

"For our family to be in a better place, we need to have conversations with one another, come to agreements, you know, mend fences in a way," she continued. "There needs to be some apologies and I feel like we can't be civil with one another. We are not civil with one another, honestly. And I'm just waiting for that day when we can have just some common ground."