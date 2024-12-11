50 Cent taunts Jay-Z, Diddy with AI arrest video following sexual assault allegations

50 Cent took a jab at Jay-Z after the rap mogul was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000.

50 Cent, known as Curtis James Jackson III, shared an AI video of Jay-Z and Combs being arrested on Instagram.

"I want to post this but I’m afraid I’m gonna get shot. LOL," 50 Cent captioned the since-deleted post.

The AI-generated video, originally shared by Man Meets Machine on Instagram, shows the two music moguls being arrested at an event and ending up in jail with bars behind them.

According to the lawsuit, which now names Jay-Z, the 13-year-old girl was dropped off at Radio City Music Hall by a friend because she wanted to attend the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000. In an attempt to gain entry to the venue, she began approaching limousine drivers waiting outside the celebrity-filled event.

"One of the limousine drivers she spoke to claimed to work for [Diddy]," the lawsuit read. "He told her that Combs liked younger girls and said she ‘fit what Diddy was looking for,’ not allowing her into the Awards, but inviting her to an afterparty."

After allegedly consuming one drink, the 13-year-old became disoriented and found a bedroom to rest in. Jay-Z, Combs and female "celebrity B" seemingly followed the girl into the room. She "immediately recognized all three celebrities," according to the court document.

Jay-Z allegedly raped the girl, followed by Combs' alleged rape of the plaintiff, all while "celebrity B" watched, the court document stated.

Jay-Z denied the allegations in a statement shared on a Roc Nation social media account.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee ," Jay-Z shared in the statement online. "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle."

"No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"

Jay-Z's statement continued, "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, Combs' reps once again denied the allegations, saying, "This amended complaint and the recent extortion lawsuit against Mr. Buzbee exposes his barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs for what they are: shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs."

They continued, "As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.