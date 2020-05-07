The 4 best action movies streaming on Hulu

Nothing turns a boring movie night into an exciting one quite like a quality action movie.

While many turn to Hulu to binge-watch their favorite TV shows, some often forget that the popular streaming service has an impressive collection of movies in its library. Among that collection are some of the most exciting, violent and heartfelt action movies in the genre.

Whether you’re a fan of science fiction, history or modern tales of revenge, Hulu has a little something for everyone trying to satisfy their need to watch some good-old-fashioned action cinema from the comfort of their homes.

To help you plan the next movie night that’ll leave you diving for cover behind your couch, below is a rundown of the top 5 action films currently streaming on Hulu:

'The Book Of Eli'

This 2010 movie is perfect for anyone looking for a good post-apocalyptic western with all the action and violence anyone can handle. Starring well-known actors such as Denzel Washington, Mila Kunis and Gary Oldman, “The Book Of Eli” plays like a slower, more grounded “Mad Max.”

The film focuses on the tireless mission of a man named Eli who is trekking on foot across the wasteland that used to be the United States 30 years after a nuclear apocalypse. He proves adept at both survival and single-handedly taking on large swaths of desperate marauders. When he reaches a town ruled by a man named Carnegie that’s obsessed with getting his hands on a specific book, Eli worries that it’s the same book he’s been tasked with delivering to the west coast at all costs.

What follows is an adventure that sees Eli attempt to fend off Carnegie’s numerous attempts to steal his precious book as he continues his nearly impossible quest west.

'The Patriot'

Mel Gibson stars in this Oscar-nominated 2000 historical fiction movie set during the American Revolution. While Gibson is by far the star of the movie, it can also boast stellar performances from co-stars Heath Ledger, Jason Isaacs, Donal Logue and many more.

The film tells the story of Capt. Benjamin Martin, a veteran of the French and Indian War who initially refuses to join his fellow South Carolina residents in rising up against British rule for fear of another bloody war. However, when his eldest son joins the Continental Army and inadvertently brings the fight to his family’s home, Martin is forced back into combat to try and free his home from the tyrannical British rule. Specifically, from Col. William Tavington of the British Army, who, without spoiling anything, is particularly nasty to the Martin household.

While the film is only loosely based on historical events, it does a wonderful job of tracking the American Revolution from the beginning until the bitter end while telling the emotional story of a man desperate to be free of conflict.

'Death Wish'

Not to be confused with the original 1974 film starring Charles Bronson, the 2018 remake of “Death Wish” starring Bruce Willis is a modern take on a classic story of revenge and vigilantism that’s sure to satisfy your quest for good action content.

The film follows Paul Kersey, a surgeon living in Chicago that tragically loses his wife during a home invasion from criminals that also leaves his daughter in a coma. Grief-stricken, Paul tries his best to get the police to solve the case, but their progress is far too slow for him. He eventually steals a gun and begins taking to the streets and dishing out his own brand of vigilante justice.

The movie is a classic revenge tale that follows the original movie somewhat accurately but definitely takes turns in its own direction to modernize the story.

'Mission Impossible: Fallout'

In a perfect example of Hulu offering more film content than people realize, the 2018 blockbuster, and the sixth installment in the franchise, “Mission Impossible: Fallout” is available to stream on the popular platform.

For those unfamiliar, the movies deal with the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) and its top operative, Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise. For years the super-spy organization has thwarted various apocalyptic threats across the globe, and the sixth movie is no exception.

When a terrorist group that Hunt and his cohorts previously dealt with regroup and try to obtain nuclear arms, Hunt and his team fail in their initial attempts to stop them. That’s when a new agent is brought into the team that has very little tolerance or respect for the way the legendary agent and his team typically operate. As the plot thickens, Hunt’s list of allies dwindles as it becomes clear that the terrorists did more than regroup, they infiltrated some of the highest organizations in the world.